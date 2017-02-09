Oba of Lagos visits Osinbajo, says Buhari’ll return fit

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, visited Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday to convey the prayers of the people of Lagos for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akiolu, who spoke with State House correspondents, said he decided to use the opportunity created by the postponement of a security meeting to which he was invited by the National Assembly to convey the message.

Akiolu said: “I am a traditional ruler and I am a servant of the people.

“I am here to see the Acting President.

“We had a meeting here, I was invited by the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, we were supposed to have another security meeting tomorrow (Friday).

“But unfortunately, it was cancelled and I decided to spend that time to see my former law lecturer to wish him well and once more to convey to him the wishes and prayers of Lagos State people.

“That, by the Grace of God, the Almighty Allah, our President will return to us hale and hearty.

“And all will be well with us in this country, provided all of us are sincere to cooperate with the government and tell the government what we feel: constructively and not destructive criticism, that is all.

“Absolutely, patience and useful suggestions will move the country forward.”

The monarch described the orchestrated reactions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s vacation as “very funny”.

He said: “By the grace of God, our President will be back to all of us.”

Akiolu said told the Acting President, who was his Law teacher, that God blessed him more than he expected.

He said: “He is very quiet, easy going and always with his Bible.

“See what God has done for him.

“He was not interested in any political base, but God has destined that he will be the number two man.

“All of us should pray for the two of them and for Nigeria to be very successful, provided we are patient, close to God and absolutely honest in what we are doing.

“All will be well with us.”

It will be recalled that President Buhari had written to the National Assembly notifying members of his plan to proceed on a 10-day annual leave during which he would undergo routine medical check-ups.

The President was scheduled to resume on February 6 but did not.

Instead, he again wrote the National Assembly on February 5 and informed members of his desire to extend his ten-day vacation in the United Kingdom citing health reasons.

Since then, reports that the President had died in London have gone viral.

This in spite of efforts by Acting President Osinbajo, some ministers and Buhari’s aides to dispel the rumoured death of the President.

