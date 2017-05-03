Oba Akiolu’s palace gutted by fire

The cause of the fire at the palace in central Lagos was not yet known as at press time

The palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has been gutted by fire.

Reports said fire fighters from Lagos State are battling to put off the fire.

Oba Akiolu has been taken to a safe place, reports said.

The National Emergency Management Agency was also quoted as saying several monuments may have been damaged in the fire outbreak.

