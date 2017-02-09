Nursing mother docked for slashing breast of lover’s girlfriend

A nursing mother, Tina Promise, 28, who allegedly slashed the breast of her lover’s girlfriend with razor blade, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Promise, a mother of three and residing at 71B, Molade Okoya Thomas Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, is facing trial on a count charge of unlawful assault.

The Prosecutor, Francesca Job, told court that the accused committed the alleged offence on February 6, at 9:20pm at her residence.

She said that the accused unlawfully used razor blade to inflict injury on the left breast of one Esther Onogwu, 22, a cleaner ‎at Eko Hotel.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 244 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

However, Magistrate F. O. Botoku granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case to March 1 for mention.

