NUP demands outstanding N18b pension in Adamawa

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Adamawa State branch has demanded for the payment of N18 billion outstanding pension allowances owed by the Adamawa State Government.

Samson Almuru, the state Chairman of the NUP, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Monday.

Almuru complained that for the past three years no single state or local government retired worker was captured in the pension payroll.

Almuru said: “Unpaid amount for the State Government Pensioners as at November 2016 is N11,534,572,964.59.

“And a total amount of unpaid pension allowance for the Local Government Pensioners is N7,150,000,000.”

Almuru urged prominent citizens of the state to appeal to the state government to pay the retirees their legitimate allowances.

He said many retirees are finding it difficult to take care of themselves and their families, while many were dying because of “acute poverty”.

