NUJ holds procession for late journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council has held a Candle Light Procession and Tribute Night for three late journalists.

The tribute night was held on Friday in honour of Dr. Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo, Kayode Atofolaki and Segun Agbolade.

The Chairman of the Council, Deji Elumoye, said it was regrettable that the council lost three colleagues.

Elumoye expressed the need for members to key into the comprehensive insurance scheme.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Elumoye said: “It is a great loss to the practice of journalism and the country as a whole would miss their contributions, especially on the floor of the house and during programmes and activities of the state council.”

He said with less than N10,000, a journalist could pay the Insurance premium for a year.

He said: “As we speak, Lagos Council has insured 300 practising journalists.

“What we are doing for every chapel is to pick three or four people.

“Individuals can also do on their own.

“We believe the good God will comfort the families they left behind.”

The Chairman said NUJ has cancelled the monthly meeting scheduled for Saturday due to the incidents.

Elumoye said the union would continue to support the widows and the children of the deceased, especially their education.

He said already the families of Atofolaki and Agbolade had received N100,000 cheque each.

A former Chairman of the state council, Alhaji Wahab Oba, urged members to embrace the insurance scheme because of the nature of journalism.

Oba donated a sum of money for the families of the deceased and the insurance scheme of the NUJ.

Another former Chairman of the council, Dele Odebiyi, described Adinoyi-Ojo as a humble fellow and a brilliant journalist he worked with in Daily Times.

Odebiyi said Atofolaki once came up with an idea to write a book on him.

He described the deceased as a brilliant journalist.

A former Chairman of the council, Lanre Arogundade, described the deceased as seasoned journalists who performed excellently well during their life time.

A former President of the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria, Adeleye Ajayi, described Adinoyi-Ojo as a prolific writer.

Ajayi, also a former National Financial Secretary of the NUJ, said Atofolaki was a comrade, a unionist and an “encyclopedia of journalism”.

He said Agbolade was a humour merchant, who combined journalism with music and entertainment.

Adinoyi-Ojo was a former Managing Director of Daily Times, while Atofolaki and Agbolade were Maritime journalists.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.