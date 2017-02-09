NSE traded volume down by 58.82%

The volume of shares traded by investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday dropped by 58.82 per cent with the market capitalisation shedding N11 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that investors bought and sold 143.23 million shares valued at N1.55 billion exchanged in 2, 551 deals.

NAN reports that Fidelity Bank led the activities for the day, exchanging 24.44 million shares worth N20.78 million.

It was trailed by Diamond Bank with 20.29 million shares valued at N17.53 million, while Zenith International Bank traded 12.50 million shares worth N187.66 million.

FBN Holdings transacted 10.69 million shares valued at N33.89 million, while Staco Insurance sold 10 million shares worth N5 million.

The market capitalisation of listed equities dropped by N11 billion to close at N8.763 trillion from N8.774 trillion achieved on Wednesday.

Also, the NSE All -Share Index fell by 138.15 basis points to 25, 322.30 points from 25, 460.45 points recorded in the previous day.

Unilever led the gainers’ table growing by N1 to close at N35 per share.

UACN followed with a gain of 63k to close at N15.10 and Oando gained 10k, while Mansard Insurance appreciated by 7k to close at N1.59 per share.

Caverton offshore Support Group added 3k to close at 90k per share.

On the other hand, Nestle topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N21.60 to close at N624.40 per share.

7UP Bottling Company trailed with a loss of N5.60 to close at N106.60 and Forte Oil declined by N2. 27 to close N53.87 per share.

Nigerian Breweries shed N1.27 to close at N128.73, while PZ was down by N1.19 to close at N11.04 per share.

