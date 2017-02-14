NSE market capitalisation slides further

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday decreased further by N73 billion, amid profit taking by investors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation dipped N73 billion or 0.84 per cent to close at N8.663 trillion compared with N8.736 trillion on Monday.

In the same vein, the All Share Share Index dropped further by 212.12 points or 0.84 per cent to close at 25,032.17 against 25,244.29 posted on Monday.

An analysis of the price movement table indicated that Nestle topped the losers’ chart for the day with a loss of N24.40 to close at N600 per share.

Nigerian Breweries came second with N5.93 to close at N112.82 and CAP lost N1.57 to close at N30.43 per share.

Guinness Nigeria depreciated by N1 to close at N64 and Unilever also declined by N1 to close at N34 per share.

On the other hand, Forte Oil led the gainers’ table, growing by N2.70 to close at N56.70 per share.

PZ industries followed with a gain of 57k to close at N12.60 and Glaxosmithkline gained 50k to close at N14.75 per share.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated appreciated by 30k to close at N9.80, while Dangote Flour garnered 13k to close at N4.10 per share.

NAN also reports that investors staked N1.91 billion on 144.89 million shares exchanged in 2,868 deals against 141.92 million shares worth N1.38 billion traded in 2,386 deals on Monday.

Dunlop was the toast of investors, exchanging 21.19 million shares valued at N10.59 million.

Sterling Bank followed with a total of 16.69 million shares valued at N11.69 million and Access Bank sold 15.36 million shares worth N96.49 million.

Fidelity Bank sold10.67 million shares valued at N9.03 million, while Zenith International Bank exchanged 9.62 million shares worth N149.02

million.

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.