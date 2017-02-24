NSE market capitalisation inches N55b growth

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday appreciated by N55 billion due to gains by some highly capitalised equities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation increased by N55 billion or 0.63 per cent to close at N8.793 trillion, compared with N8.738 trillion achieved on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 25,249.74, grew by 159.32 points or 0.63 per cent to close at 25,409.06.

A breakdown of the price movement table showed that Mobil Oil led the gainers’ table, gaining N9.10 to close at N285 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N4 to close at N133.99 and Guinness appreciated by N3.12 to close at N68 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank gained 93k to close at N24.65 and Berger Paint increased by 30k to close at N6.38 per share.

On the other hand, Unilever recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ pack, dropping by N1.53 to close at N29.16 per share.

UACN trailed with a loss of 63k to close at N12.20 and Dangote Sugar shed 19k to close at N6 per share.

NASCON declined by 15k to close at N7.20, while Access Bank was also down by 15k to close at N6.69 per share.

Also, the volume of shares transacted closed higher with an exchange of 246.79 million shares valued at N1.75 billion traded in 2,503 deals.

NAN reports that this was in contrast with a turnover of 118.46 million shares exchanged in 2,579 deals on Wednesday.

FCMB Group was the toast of investors, trading 28.96 million shares worth N36.91 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with a total of 20.86 million shares valued at N17. 24 million, while United Capital sold 17.10 million shares worth N59.4.12 million.

Transcorp exchanged 10 .05 million shares valued at N7.35 million, while United Bank for Africa traded 9.67 million shares worth N46.19 million.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.