NSE indices, turnover up

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed for the week on Friday on a positive note, with the turnover volume appreciating by 232.43 per cent, while market indices grew by 0.44 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 480 million shares valued at N1.98 billion were exchanged by investors in 2,713 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 144.39 million shares worth N1.54 billion transacted by investors in 2,303 deals on Thursday.

NAN reports that Staco Insurance drove the activity chart with an exchange of 252.12 million shares worth N126.06 million.

United Capital followed having accounted for 61.96 million shares valued at N24.88 million and Zenith International Bank traded 59.53 million shares worth N893.06 million.

FCMB Group sold 21.29 million shares valued at N27.53 million and FBN Holdings traded 15.19 million shares worth N50.33 million.

In the same vein, the market indicators closed higher with a growth of 0.44 per cent due to price appreciation recorded by some highly capitalised stocks.

An analysis of the price movement table indicated that Total Nigeria led the gainers’ table gaining N2.90 to close at N273.01 per share.

Nigerian Breweries came second with a gain of N1.98 to close at N115 and Julius Berger added N1.82 to close at N38.39 per share.

PZ Industry gained N1.23 to close at N13.39 and Presco Plc increased by N1.01kobo to close at N47.01 per share.

Conversely, Forte oil recorded the highest loss for the day, shedding N3.11 to close at N59.21 per share.

UAC Property trailed with loss of 10k to close at N1.94, while Custodian and Allied Insurance lost 8k to close at N3.34 per share.

Guinness Nigeria shed 5k to close at N60.95 and Livestock dipped 4k to close at 76k per share.

