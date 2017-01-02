NSCIA condemns Southern Kaduna killings

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has condemned what it described as the unjust, heinous and dastard acts of destructions of lives and properties currently going on in Southern Kaduna.

The NSCIA said is particularly grieved that as at the last count no fewer than 808 lives of innocent Nigerians have been lost, while not less than 57 Nigerians have suffered life-threatening injuries.

In a statement on Sunday, the NSCIA denounced the development, particularly because they run contrary to fundamental Islamic law, which ordains human life to be sacred and strongly forbids its unlawful destruction except for a just course. The statement, signed by Ustaz Christian Isa Okonkwo, the Director of Administration of the NSCIA, said further: “The NSCIA therefore calls on the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to, as a matter of urgency, step into the situation and put a stop to this inhuman and barbarous state of anomie. The NSCIA would like the Federal and Kaduna State governments to go a step further by proffering lasting solutions to these recurrent acts of hatefulness and savagery in Southern Kaduna. We also wish to call on the Federal government to objectively investigate the matter and prosecute whoever that is found guilty irrespective of the person’s tribe, creed and/or social status. “We urge all Nigerians to continue to promote justice, preach, teach and live in peace with one another. We enjoin all Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used by forces of evil some of which may hide behind tribal, political or even religious garbs in order to perpetrate these heinous acts.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.