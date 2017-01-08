NSCDC recovers N8.3m debt in 2016

The Spokesman of the Command, Adamu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Sunday that the debts were recovered between January and December

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command said it recovered N8,360,647 million debts in 2016.

The Spokesman of the Command, Adamu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Sunday that the debts were recovered between January and December.

Abdullahi said that the amount was recovered as a result of complaints it received from individuals within the period under review.

He said the cases were resolved amicably by the command’s Disputes and Conflicts Resolution Unit.

The NSCDC official said that the recovered funds were handed over to their owners.

According to the spokesman, the corps will continue to ensure that people live in peace and harmony with one another in the state and beyond.

