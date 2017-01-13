NSCDC arrests two suspected Boko Haram members in Niger

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has arrested two suspected Boko Haram members in Minna metropolis.

The suspected members, Usman Al-Amin, 20, and Sanusi Ibrahim Bala, according to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Yahaya, were arrested at different locations within the state capital.

The two were said to have been under surveillance for some time by the undercover officers of the Corps before their eventual arrest.

The statement said Al-Amin always pretended to be insane in the day time but reverts to his normal self at night, when he would make several calls to his members elsewhere.

“Apparently unaware that he was been monitored, he will make calls at night to persons we suspected were their members,” the statement noted, adding: “It was at this point that it became clear to us that he is not a lunatic.”

According to the statement, the suspects were presently undergoing interrogation, which would aid security agents in arresting other members of the group.

Some of the exhibits said to have been recovered from the suspects were a table knife, memory card, sim card, flash drive, a dog chain and phones, which the command said is helping its investigation.

The statement quoted the state Commandant, Phillip Ayuba, as urging the general public to be vigilant as the sect members dislodged from Sambisa Forest were desperately looking for refuge among the civilian population.

The statement said security agencies in the state are synergizing in their onerous effort of riding the society of criminal elements, while also calling on residents to report any suspicious movement to authorities.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.