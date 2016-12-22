NPFL top scorer Obaje joins Tunisian club, Etoile du Sahel

Godwin Obaje, the Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer and Wikki Tourists forward, has officially joined Tunisian top-flight side, Etoile du Sahel.

This is according to a report on the club’s website on Wednesday.

The former Federal Road Safety Corps and Mighty Jets attacker completed his move to the Tunisian outfit on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 19-year-old goal poacher recently saw his dream to Russian club Spartak Moscow hit the rocks.

Obaje caught the eye of several clubs after enjoying a hugely successful campaign, netting 18 goals, as he helped Wikki Tourists secure a third-place finish in the 2015/2016 NPFL season.

He also appeared to be on the verge of joining Spartak following a successful two-week trial, but saw the move scuppered after he failed a medical.

Obaje was quoted on the club’s website as saying, “I have signed for Etoile du Sahel. I started talks with them after they expressed interest in me and they tabled a good offer”.

Obaje said: “I’m pleased with the terms in the contract and I have to repay them for the kind of confidence they have in me by exhibiting good performance on the field.”

NAN also reports that Etoile du Sahel club is currently in second position with 23 points in the Tunisian Ligue 1 Group A table.

Etoile du Sahel will feature in 2017 CAF Champions League after winning the league title ahead of rival, Esperance.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.