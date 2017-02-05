NPFL: Sunshine, MFM in Southwest derby

MFM FC’s Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and his charges, who were victorious in their last league match in Lagos with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Kano Pillars, courtesy of a flying header from teenage striker, Adebayo Waheed, will be looking forward to continue with their good run of form as they seek for another away point in Sunday’s game against Sunshine Stars

Sunshine Stars V MFM FC

Venue: Akure Township Stadium

Kick off: 4pm

Sunshine Stars Football Club will take on Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC of Lagos at the Akure Township Stadium in one of the Matchday 6 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League, tagged: “Southwest Derby.”

It is a match where a win is of the utmost priority to remain in a better position on the log.

MFM FC’s Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and his charges, who were victorious in their last league match in Lagos with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Kano Pillars, courtesy of a flying header from teenage striker, Adebayo Waheed, will be looking forward to continue with their good run of form as they seek for another away point in Sunday’s game against Sunshine Stars.

Both teams will be meeting for the third time in the NPFL.

MFM FC beat the hosts 2-1 in their first meeting in Lagos, with Newman Musa and Stephen Odey scoring a goal each.

The Owena Waves defeated the visitors 2-0 in the return leg last term, courtesy of a brace from Dele Olorundare.

The hosts currently sit in 15th place on the NPFL table with six points from five league games.

The Olukoya Boys, on the other hand, occupy second position on the league standings, with 10 points from five NPFL matches.

A win for Ilechukwu’s men will take them to the top of the table depending on the outcome of the game involving league leaders, Plateau United, at Nasarawa United.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.