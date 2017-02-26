NPFL: Remo Stars hold 3SC in Ibadan

Former Nigerian League champions, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, were held to a one-all draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan in a league tie on Saturday.

Sunday Faleye gave the hosts the lead in the 36th minute, while top scorer, Victor Mbaoma, got the equaliser for the visitors in the 53rd minute.

Remo Stars head coach, Fatai Osho, described his side’s first point on the road in the ongoing Nigerian top-flight as as a morale boost.

Osho said his side actually came determined to grab the three points at stake in the clash against neighbours, 3SC.

He said: “The 1-1 draw is really a morale boost for us going forward in the ongoing top-flight.

“We actually wanted to get the whole three points at stake, the draw is sure to encourage the players to do well in the next matches.

“This is our very first away point in the 10-week old elite league, a signal that we can do better in subsequent matches.

“The draw at 3SC is a good result to welcome former Nigerian champions Kano Pillars to our abode.

“Pillars are traditional and tough side but we must get our three points in the encounter.”

The draw at 3SC takes Remo Stars’ total points tally to eight from a possible 30 in the 10-week-old league, with a game in hand against FC IfeanyiUbah.

