NPFL: Remo Stars ambush Pillars

The Sky Blue Stars welcome the Sai Masu Gida boys to the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu on Wednesday afternoon in one of the MatchDay 11 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Remo Stars had a wonderful performance over the weekend, picking up a vital point on the road after a 1-1 draw against fellow southwest side, Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

The hosts currently sit in the 20th spot on the NPFL log with eight points from nine games, while Kano Pillars on the other hand occupy the seventh position on the table with 13 points from eight league matches.

Gaining the massive points against Pillars will boost their confidence to expect plenty of success in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

This meeting will be the first between both sides in any competition of any kind and a win for either side will be seen as a record.

Chinedu Udoji has been massive in Kano Pillars colour since joining from Enyimba FC, his efforts yielded profits after scoring his debut goal for Sai Masu Gida against Katsina United with Rabiu Alli’s free kick.

Victor Mbaoma and Oche Salefu have also been very impressive for Fatai Osho’s side after both players have scored six from eight goals scored in total for the team.

