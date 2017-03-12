NPFL: Remo Stars, ABS FC renew rivalry

Remo Stars vs ABS FC

Venue: Gateway Stadium, Sagamu

Kick off: 4PM

Remo Stars welcome Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club to the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu in Match Day 13 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Sky Blue Stars suffered a setback after losing 3-0 in Nnewi to the Anambra Warriors on Wednesday in the rescheduled Match Day 8 of the NPFL.

The Saraki Boys will prepare well for this game after suffering a 1-0 loss in the hands of the league champions, Enugu Rangers, last weekend and a point on the road will see them satisfied.

Both sides gained promotion from the second tier of the league, Nigeria National League, after both sides emerged group leaders from Group B1 and B2 respectively.

The only time both teams met was in the NNL where the Sky Blue Stars won 4-2 in Ijebu Ode and the Bukola boys won 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Ilorin.

Fatai Osho’s men will be without the captain and club’s highest goalscorer, Victor Mbaoma, and safe hands, Walbe David, may return for this encounter.

ABS FC will bank on the bravery of Adeshina Gata, who scored their only goal against Katsina United, and Chigozirim Metu to mount pressure on the Sky Blue Stars.

Meanwhile, Vice Captain of Remo Stars Football Club, Awoyemi Abiodun, has insisted that the fans of the club should expect a good performance today despite their disappointing outing in Nnewi in Match Day 8 rescheduled game.

Awoyemi said the loss to Anamabra Warriors was painful but they have gotten over it and will concentrate fully on their remaining games.

He said: “We are not happy with our performance against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in our Match Day 8 of our rescheduled game in the league.

“We traveled with a positive mindset but got carried away at the end of it all.

“I want to apologise to our fans and we hereby assure them of positives in our coming games, starting from today against ABS FC.

“No doubt, the Saraki Boys are also a good side, but with our commitment now, we can assure you that they will be punished when we play them.

“I also want to use this opportunity to appreciate our fans for their support overtime and plead with them to keep supporting us because we need

them more.

“Our captain, Victor Mbaoma, is injured but I can assure you that our strikers will come to the party to fill the vacuum.”

The Sky Blue Stats are 20th on the log with nine points from possible 36 points.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.