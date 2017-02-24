NPFL: Rangers, others rescheduled fixtures get new dates

New dates have been scheduled for the postponed fixtures of Match Day 8 and

9 involving Nigeria Professional Football League clubs participating in the CAF Club competitions as a consequence of their concluded first round ties.

The League Management Company also announced postponement of Match Day 13 and 14 fixtures involving Rangers International and Rivers United, the two clubs that made it through to the second round of the CAF Champions League.

According to the new schedule, fixtures of Match Day 8 between Kano Pillars and Wikki Tourists and that between FC IfeanyiUbah and Remo Stars will now hold on March 8, while the fixtures between MFM and Rivers United and that of Shooting Stars and Rangers International will hold on March 22.

Other rescheduled fixtures are that of Match Day 9 between Wikki Tourists and MFM and that between Enyimba International and FC IfeanyiUbah, which will hold on March 15, while the other fixtures between Rivers United and ABS and that between Rangers International and Kano Pillars are fixed for March 22.

The LMC in the notice sent to all the clubs and signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, indicated that all Match Day 13 and 14 fixtures involving Rangers International and Rivers United have been postponed to dates that would be announced later.

On Match Day 13, which holds on March 12, Rivers United are to play away to Katsina United, while Rangers International are to host Wikki Tourists.

Match Day 14 fixtures scheduled for March 19 features Rangers International away to Sunshine Stars and Rivers United at home to Remo Stars.

But the respective fixtures have now been put on hold as Rangers International and Rivers United have been drawn to play their CAF Champions League second round matches during the weekends of March 12-19.

