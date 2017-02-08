NPFL: Plateau extends top spot lead

Plateau United have extended their lead over the chasing pack in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

This was courtesy their 2-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors in Jos on Wednesday as the NPFL entered Matchday 7.

Salomon Junior headed home Daniel Itodo’s long throw-in in the 12th minute at a charged Rwang Pam Stadium.

Jimmy Ambrose made the points safe five minutes before the break with an absolute stunner, which drew applause from the fans.

United has now gone four points clear at the top of the table with 17 points from their first seven matches.

Second-placed MFM FC, with one game in hand, can however cut the gap to a solitary point if they win away at ABS FC on Thursday.

Kennedy Boboye, head coach of the Jos-based club, assured that Plateau United will strive for consistency as he praised his charges for keeping their eyes on the prize so far in the campaign.

Boboye told supersport.com shortly after the game: “It’s all down to hard work. Before the season started, everyone at the club came together and came to an agreement that we would all be united in a single cause of making the club successful.

“So far so good, but I know that the season is a long one and if we do not stay focused, we will have problems as the season progresses.”

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors failed to amass maximum points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars.

Ndifreke Effiong rescued a share of the spoils for the hosts with a 47th-minute strike after Joseph Abiodun had given the visitors a shock lead just before the break.

Newly-promoted Remo Stars continued their unconvincing start to the season with a 0-1 loss at home to Niger Tornadoes.

Hot-shot Chidiebere Ajoku plundered the match-winner for the visitors to the dismay of home faithful in Sagamu.

