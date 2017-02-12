NPFL: Niger Tornadoes beat visiting Enyimba International

Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna on Sunday defeated visiting Enyimba International Football Club of Aba 1-0 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

The NPFL Match Day 8 game was played at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The hosts showed greater determination than their opponents in securing the maximum three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Niger Tornadoes scored their goal in the 23rd minute through Sadiq Suleiman, following a cross from Ifeanyi Okoye on the left side.

Barely 15 minutes into the match’s second half, Enyimba’s Petan Suswan got a straight red card for dissent after he was involved in a dangerous tackle.

Head Coach of Niger Tornadoes, Bala Abubakar, later told the News Agency of Nigeria that his players were determined to win the game and were excited to have secured the maximum three points.

Abubakar said: “The reason we didn’t get it right from the beginning of the season is because most of our players are new in the team, and it takes time to understand one another.

“But now we have had five unbeaten matches so far, and we are going to Jos to face Plateau United in our next match with a different match plan we believe will work out well for us.”

The Technical Adviser of Enyimba International, Gbenga Ogunbote, told NAN that it was quite unfortunate that his team lost the match.

Ogunbote said: “This is not a match we ought to have lost but sometimes it is so, and that is the game of football for you.

“We have learnt some lessons from it and all we need to do is to make the necessary amendment.”

NAN.

