NPFL new season gets kick off date

The League Management Company has announced that the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League will commence on January 14, 2017.

In a statement, the LMC confirmed the kick off date and incentives for the new NPFL season after its congress, with Kano Pillars hosting Ifeanyi Ubah in the only opening match of the season.

“The AGM endorsed January 15 kickoff date and July conclusion date for the 2016/17 NPFL season with Kano Pillars versus FC Ifeanyi Ubah on January 14,” said the LMC.

LMC also announced that the AGM also endorsed incentives to NPFL clubs as proposed by the LMC board in the 2017 budget.

NPFL Clubs stand to receive N500,000 for each away win, N200,000 for away draws as well as N250,000 for attracting over 5,000 fans at home games.

The NPFL clubs will also be paid N200,000 monthly for stadium maintenance, N100,000 for dressing three U-18 youth players in a matchday and one playing 15 minutes, plus N200,000 for dressing three U-18 youth players in a matchday with one playing at least 45 minutes.

It further announced plans to organise a male age-grade football league among teams in the top flight league in partnership with the Spanish’s La Liga.

“The AGM approved LMC’s proposal to start a youth league (U-15) competition among NPFL participating clubs in association with LaLiga in furtherance of the partnership agreement between the two leagues.”

