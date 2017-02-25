NPFL: MFM humble Rangers

Nigeria Professional Football League defending champions, Rangers, suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries of Lagos in the season’s first Friday Night Games at the Agege Stadium.

The Olukoya Boys, who failed to beat the Flying Antelopes in the home and away fixture last season, took the Matchday 10 tie to the visitors as Sikiru Olatunbosun came close to scoring in the 18th minute, but his effort hit the side netting.

In the 30th minute, Rangers goalkeeper, Itodo Akor, was called to action after a reflex save to put Sikiru’s effort over the woodwork for a corner.

Sikiru then broke the deadlock in the 35th minute scoring from a classic volley to give the Lagos team the lead as the fans shout to their excitement.

Rangers Bobby Clement and Osas Okoro came close to drawing the Flying Antelopes level, but their efforts were well dealt with by MFM FC goalkeeper, Ospino Egbe.

Egbe, who sustained a injury after making a point blank save, was then replaced with Folarin Abayomi two minutes after the restart of the second half.

As the game got to a hour mark, NPFL top scorer and League Bloggers Award winner, Stephen Odey, increased the lead for the Olukoya Boys as he bagged his sixth goal of the season.

Odey took advantage from a poor clearance to put the ball beyond goalkeeper Itodo for the second goal of the evening.

As Rangers pressed forward, their effort paid off in the 84th minute as Bobby Clement pulled one back for his team.

An unmarked Clement turned away from his marker and curled his effort at the right top corner of goalkeeper Abayomi’s goal.

This was MFM FC’s fourth home victory and first time to concede a goal at the Agege Stadium.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.