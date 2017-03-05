NPFL: MFM dims Remo Stars

Stephen Odey’s spot kick in the 14th minute proved decisive in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 12 between Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry Football Club and Remo Stars Football Club.

Soccer Temple, as fondly called, hosted the South West derby between both sides.

The Sky Blue Stars were the first to prove dangerous in front of goal as MFM FC’s Ospino Egbe denied Jamilu Coker from Victor Mbaoma’s pass.

Walbe David saved Onuwa Chukwuka’s free kick and immediately Mbaoma Victor had a brilliant chance from Martaba Umar low cross, but it went wide.

The only goal came in the 14th minute after Walbe David brought Odey down while trying to save from Onuwa Chukwuka’s through pass.

Shortly after the goal, Awazie Ekene and Oche Salefu combined brilliantly but couldn’t locate Victor Mbaoma, who was unmarked.

The game continued with MFM FC having another chance to extend their lead but Sikiru Olatunbosun’s shot went wide.

In the 26th minute, the game ought to be on level terms after Victor Mbaoma scored from Martaba Umar and Abiodun Awoyemi’s combination, but the referee signaled it as an offside.

Chizoba Ndukwe replaced injured Walbe David in the 38th minute of the game.

Just minutes into the end of the first half, Olatunbosun tried to make a meal from Chizoba Ndukwe’s error and his chance hit the woodwork.

In the second half, the Sky Blue Stars had another opportunity to equalise but Shola Brossa stood firm to deny them.

Minutes after Onuwa Chukwuka sends in a through pass, Chizoba Ndukwe saves and Stephen Odey grabs from his poor decision and shoots over the bar.

The inclusion of Akeem Taiwo brought in more pressure on the home side defenders as they tried to silence him.

Oche Salefu picks up a loose ball to force Akeem Taiwo to make a run, sends in a cross that goes just wide.

Goalkeeper Chizoba Ndukwe came to party in the closing minutes to deny Olatunbosun.

Efforts to equalise proved abortive as referee Foluke Ajayi ended the game without the last corner kick she signaled.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.