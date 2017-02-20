NPFL leaders Plateau United defeat Niger Tornadoes

Plateau United Football Club on Sunday returned to winning ways by bouncing back from their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 victory against visiting Niger Tornadoes FC.

In the Match Day 9 fixture of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League played at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, the hosts overwhelmed the Minna-based visitors.

Plateau United who lost against Akwa United last Sunday to lose their unbeaten run came close to opening scores in the 20th minute through a well taken free-kick.

But Golbe Elisha’s effort hit the woodwork, while Anayo Ogbonna’s 25th minute shot from outside the penalty area was pushed over the bar by Tornadoes goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko.

Tornadoes’ chance to rattle the hosts came in the 35th minute from a counter-attack, when Plateau United’s goalkeeper was beaten before defender Daniel Itodo cleared away from the goalline.

Goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko was again at his best to deny Elisha from scoring from a free-kick.

But Plateau United took the lead in the last minute of the first half when Kabir Umar scored through a header.

The dominant hosts came close to scoring their second of the day after the restart, but Aliko punched ball away before Bolaji Adeyemo cleared away from danger.

However, the home side doubled the lead in the 50th minute when Philip Azango dribbled past two defenders before slotting the ball into the net.

Kennedy Boboye, Plateau United’s Chief Coach, told newsmen after the match that the club would work harder for more away points to achieve their target of securing a continental ticket.

He said: “We must work hard to go outside and get points and avoid dropping points at home to enable us challenge for the title and a continental ticket.”

Boboye commended his players for putting in their best to win the three points which took their total points haul so far to 20 after nine NPFL matches.

However, Niger Tornadoes’ Coach Bala Abubakar, while speaking on the match, was not satisfied with the game’s officiating.

Abubakar said it has undermined the efforts of the League Management Company to help in improving Nigerian football.

Abubakar said: “Plateau United was assisted by the match officials through poor officiating. They gifted them their first goal. It was scored from an offside position.”

NAN.

