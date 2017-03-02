NPFL: Kastina United quenches MFM’s fire

A last minute header from Martins Usule gave Katsina United a 2-1 win over Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Football Club in one of Matchday 11 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League played on Wednesday at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Katsina United started the entertaining match with nice passing skills as they forced MFM FC to a defensive play.

The hosts got their first goal of the match in the 14th minute of the exchange courtesy of a strike from Chinedu Udechukwu.

Four minutes later, Adebayo Waheed had a chance to draw level for MFM FC when he dribbled past his markers with a sublime run, but his attempt at goal went inches wide.

The visitors won a free kick few metres away from the homers box in the 20th minute of the game, but Akuneto Chijioke’s well taken free kick could not beat the hosts defenders. First half ended with the home team maintaining a one goal lead.

Both teams continued from where they stopped in the first half.

MFM FC goalkeeper Nasamu Emmanuel pulled off a save to deny Destiny Ashadi a goal scoring opportunity six minutes into the second half.

The Olukoya Boys drew level in the 63rd minute of the game through Ogunye Austine who fired past Katsina United goalkeeper Yinka David after a brilliant build up initiated by Akuneto Chijioke.

After the equalizer, the Lagos-based team mounted pressure on the hosts as Katsina United lost two of their players to injury.

Joshua Agboola and Ashadi Destiny were forced out of the game as MFM FC tried everything to frustrate the Baldwin Bazuaye’s men.

Akuneto was substituted for Monday Shinshinma in the 90th minute of the proceedings. Shinshinma had a glorious chance to give MFM FC the lead in the third minute of the six minutes added time, but his right-footed low shot went off target.

The home side got the match winner through Martins Usule who came in to replace Abdullahi Musa in the added period of the encounter.

The striker headed home a corner kick in the last minute of the game.

With the 2-1 loss, MFM FC still occupy the 4th spot on the Nigerian top league table with 16 points from nine league matches, while Katsina United moved from seventh to sixth position on the 20-team NPFL table with 16 points.

