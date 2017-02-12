NPFL: Governor’s double rescues ABS FC

Ernest Governor put up a man of the match performance to help Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC Ilorin to a two-all draw against Sunshine Stars on Sunday at the Akure Township Stadium.

The visitors were the better side from the first sound of the referee’s whistle, making life difficult for their host to get the ball.

Alaba Adeniyi of Sunshine won the ball in front of the ABS FC box, but only managed to shoot inches wide.

ABS FC won a corner kick from a counter attacking play.

Oyedeji sent a long ball inside the Sunshine box from the corner kick, which found an unmarked Governor, who rose powerfully to nod in the first goal of the day.

Chukwuebuka Anaekwe was booked in the 32nd minute for an hand ball inside his own box and the centre referee wasted no time in pointing to the spot kick.

Ayo Saka stepped forward to take the penalty kick and he sent Boje to the wrong side to level the scoreline for the host.

The host dominated from when they equalised and were rewarded for raising their game three minutes before half time when Alaba Adeniyi capitalized on a defensive blunder to score Sunshine’s second goal of the evening.

ABS FC came into the second half the better side with the introduction of skilful Adeshina Gata in place of Bassey Effiom whose first touch made him a way through to the Sunshine box, but his shot was parried by lucky Ayodele Henry in goal for the host.

Gata’s introduction paid off in the 54th minute when he again dribbled through the Sunshine defence from a pass from Governor, his smart move found an unmarked Governor, who again tapped home the equaliser from a close range.

Chinedu Ajanah was sent off after he was cautioned for the second for time for time wasting during the injury time.

In a post match interview, ABS FC Coach, Henry Makinwa, said his plan was to win in Akure but he is comfortable with the final result.

Makinwa said: “We came here to win, but for us, a point is fantastic.

“I asked my player about the penalty, he told me someone pushed him to the ball that he didn’t intend to handle the ball.”

