NPA to resume transfer of overtime containers to Ikorodu

Some maritime stakeholders on Thursday lauded the Nigerian Ports Authority for its readiness to resume the transfer of overtime cargoes to Ikorodu Terminal.

The stakeholders, who spoke with the News Agency Nigeria in Lagos, said that the measure would revive business activities that almost went into extinction in the terminal.

David Mufutua, the Chairman, Ikorodu Chapter of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, said that as an association, they had made efforts to ensure that rules were followed.

Mufutua said: “We have written several letters to agencies who should prosecute the directive. It is heart-warming to know that the government agency concerned is doing something in that direction.

“The terminal is meant to receive overtime cargoes from ports to create room for fresh cargoes to be stacked in order to decongest the seaports.

“At a time, we have to seek the intervention of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council as the industry regulator to prevail on NPA to see reason to transfer the cargoes.

“We are happy that our efforts are yielding results.

“NPA will resume the transfer of overtime containers to the terminal before the end of January.”

He said that it was illegal and a violation of ports’ operational guidelines for cargoes to remain in the ports after 90 days of berth.

Obinna Okafor, the Ikorodu Chapter Secretary of the National Association of

Government Approved Freight Forwarders, said that there were thousands of overtime cargoes which littered the ports.

Okafor said: “It is very worrisome that the non-transfer of these cargoes had denied those the measure was meant to favour as a soft landing.”

He said that the measure was to offer those who could not clear their cargoes a window of opportunity to clear their goods with concession lower than the normal port charges.

He said: “Such measure is meant to help importers remain in business. It is good that the system is bouncing back.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.