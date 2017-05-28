NPA inaugurates customer portal to ease business at ports

Poised by the need to domesticate the “ease of doing business in Nigerian ports,”, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority on Friday unveiled an electronic customer portal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event, which held in Lagos, was at the instance of the Presidential Order on the ease of doing business.

The portal, known as the Revenue and Invoicing Management System and Customer Portal, is fully convergent and real time platforms for customers to process their documents.

NAN reports that the portal which would be functional on June 12, has www.rims.tcip@nigerianports.org for the Tin-Can port and www.rims.lpc@nigerianports.org for the Apapa port, as sites for customers.

Speaking at the event, the NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, said the platforms were fully integrated with the authority’s electronic solutions.

Bala-Usman said: “This information are for business-to-customer and business-to-business streams, real time, with higher availability and flexible architecture.

“The platforms are also fully integrated with all our existing solutions such as Oracle Capital Management, NPA Paydirect via Interswitch and Electronic Ship Entry Notice.

“The introduction of this system will improve our service offerings, improve our partner relationship, create an efficient payment method, maximise revenue and eradicate losses associated with fraud and revenue leakage.

“The Customers Portal will further provide a platform for our customers to initiate and conclude NPA processes and also communicate with us.

“The portal which is a web-based application will strengthen our internet processes through instant data submission, speed up processes by way of automation and enhance the provisional link to all stakeholders.”

The NPA chief executive said that customers needed devices such as laptops, desktops, tablets or phones to access the portal, a browser or any of such devices or a PDF document reader, on any of the devices.

According to her, the benefits accruing from the portal include among others, improved customers delivery and easy access to customers’ accounts status.

She said it would aid the viewing of all transactions and status in respect of bills, electronic upload of manifest, E-invoicing and E-receipt generation.

Bala-Usman added: “Similarly, our Billing Applications, some modules of which are already operational in all port locations, cover payment processes in areas such as: lease fees, Service Boats, Passenger boats and General bills (Jetties and Trawlers), Oil Terminal Dues and Compulsory Pilotage Rates. ”

Others, according to her, include: “to increase automation applications like this to engender greater transparency and efficiency.

“It is important to add that this is a development that will contribute to the single window project that is being undertaken in collaboration with the Nigeria Custom Service, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and other agencies of government.”

She added that the automation of the processes was of strategic importance to the NPA management and it would continue to receive all necessary attention.

Bala-Usman, however, pleaded with all stakeholders at the ports to continue to collaborate with the NPA management to make its ports the best in Africa.