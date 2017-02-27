Northern CAN worried over Supreme Court ruling on Assemblies of God

The District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has called on Christians to be steadfast whenever they encounter challenges in life.

Pam said this while speaking with journalists on Sunday in reaction to the Supreme Court judgment on the crisis rocking his church.

The crisis is in connection with the suspension of the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Paul Emeka.

The Eagle Online recalls that Emeka, who until now was the General Superintendent of the church and whose tenure remains eight months to elapse, was suspended during a congress held to debate allegations of fraud leveled against him.

According to the District. Superintendent of the church, the members of the church on matters like this need to look inward rather than taking the court as the last resort to resolving disagreements.

Pam appealed to the parties in the dispute to trade their perceptions with caution so that it would not degenerate to a negative perspective in resolving the matter.

He said his stand on the matter was not aimed at supporting either Emeka or his staunch opponent, Chidi Okafor, but expressed fears that the more they continued with their jubilation for or against the Supreme Court judgement throwing Paul Emeka out of the church, the more the harm they could be inflicting on the whole issue.

He said: “The misleading and worrisome information is that court has given room for them to resolve the matter, but one faction refuses to dialogue.

“The pentecostal church has come in to intervene but it has failed.

“We made them to understand that court can’t bring dialogue or justice and as you put it, we also heard that the other camp has moved to hijack the secretariat, but we are not saying Chidi Okafor or Paul Emeka is right.

“What I can say is that they are just over jubilating.

“The judgement did not give order that the Inspector general of Police should take over the secretariat.

“it is also misleading why every faction is in jubilation because we know that one group’s prayer was that they were not served and another perhaps is saying give us our man.

“So it is all confusing and we are disturbed that a church would be involved in this kind of crisis.”

Pam appealed to the parties involved to sheath their swords and give the leadership of the church a chance to play its part with the cardinal aim of resolving the matter as one family rather than bringing out issues that would divide the church.

He expressed the hope that the matter would be resolved in a peaceful manner.

