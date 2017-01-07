Normalcy returns to Total Blending Plant as NUPENG suspends strike

Normalcy on Friday returned to Total Nigeria Plc Blending Plants, Lagos after four days of protest by members of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers working at the lubricant section over anti-labour activities of the company.

The workers resumed after suspending their protest on Thursday evening, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the management of Total and the labour contractor, Jomog Nigeria Limited.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who visited the blending plant situated at Kirikiri Road, Apapa, Lagos State, observed that the two trailers used to block the entrance had been removed.

Workers were seen at their different posts.

Gude Michaels, the NUPENG Chairman, Total Blending Plant, confirmed to NAN that workers of the plant had resumed work.

Michaels said that the leadership of NUPENG had signed a MoU with the Total Nigeria Plc and Jomog Nigeria Limited, the labour contractor handling staff recruitment for the company.

He added: “As a result of the agreement reached between the union representing the workers, the labour contractor and Total management, we have resumed work today.

“We thank the union, Total and the labour contractor for resolving the issues amicably.

“After all, there is no job loss and the status quo remains unchanged.”

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Chairman of NUPENG told NAN that all parties regretted the incident caused by their actions immediately after resolving the issues.

Korodo said the union had acknowledged the economic situation of the country in relation to Total’s position on the matter.

He said the company had agreed not to victimise any worker as a result of the industrial action.

He said: “We were able to resolve all the issues we had with them and a communiqué was signed.

“The existence of the union has to stay and the contract of three months has been cancelled.”

Kayode Olasupo, the Managing Director of Jomog Nigeria Limited, assured workers that the company would follow all agreement reached with all parties in the MoU.

NAN reports that on January 3, the NUPENG members working at the lubricant section of Total embarked on protest with a view to amend their yearly renewable contracts.

NUPENG on Thursday ordered the shutdown of fuel depots belonging to the French oil major over the threat to some of its members’ jobs.

NAN.

