Nollywood Director, Seun Egbegbe, sent to Ikoyi Prisons

Nollywood Director, Seun Karim, popularly known as Seun Egbegbe, has been remanded in Ikoyi Prisons.

Karim was sent to the prison following his arraignment by the police in Lagos State over fraud allegations.

He was remanded alongside a co-accused, Ayo Oyekan.

Karim was accused of having disguised as the Managing Director of Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos and Oyekan as as a patient in a bid to lure two Bureau De Change operators, Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna, into parting with $9,000 and £3,000.

The BDC operators brought the foreign currencies to the suspects, after which they allegedly made attempt to escape with it, thus leading to Adamu and Haruna raising the alarm.

This attracted the policemen within the hospital and the suspects were consequently arrested.

When investigation was carried out into the allegation, 39 other persons were said to have come up with similar complaints against Karim and Oyekan.

This led to their arraignment on Friday at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi on a 36-count charge bothering on stealing and Advance Free Fraud.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.