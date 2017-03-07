No total blackout during maintenance period, Ikeja Electric assures consumers

The Ikeja Electric on Tuesday assured its consumers that they would not experience total blackout during maintenance exercise to be carried out by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Felix Ofulue, the Head, Corporate Communications Unit of the company, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

NAN reports that IE had on March 4 announced that there would be an interruption in power supply to some areas within its network from March 6 to April 4.

Ofulue explained that during the maintenance, there would be increased rate of interruption in electricity supply to the affected areas and not total blackout.

He said that the company had made arrangement for load-shedding to ensure equitable distribution of power supply to the affected areas.

Ofulue said: “We want to assure our consumers within the areas that will be affected by TCN maintenance work that it is not going to be blackout throughout the whole month.

“Arrangements have been made to ensure that you are given power supply within the period.

“However, it will not be as regular as you used to have before.

“We assure our consumers that the maintenance work is for better efficiency of power facilities to enhance improved service delivery.”

According to IE, the planned outage is as a result of maintenance work being carried out by TCN on its transformers at the Ikeja West Transmission Station and not a fault of the IE.

It said that the areas to be affected include: Ojodu, Magodo, Alausa, Oke-Afa,

Bolorunpelu, Egbe, Igando, Shasha, Ipaja, Alimosho, Agege, Egbeda and Abesan.

Others are: Ayetoro, Abule-Taylor, Ogba, Ifako, Shomolu, Gbagada, Oworonshoki, Ogudu, Isheri-Olowora, Berger, Anthony, Ota and environs.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.