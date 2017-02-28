No room for traitors in our camp – Osun West Senatorial District APC

Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Osun West Senatorial District have listed massive infrastructure provision, education projects, empowerments of youths, women and adequate security as some of the reasons the district has resolved to back Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The party leaders said it amounted to treachery for anyone who had been part of the APC government in Osun State to say anything evil about the Governor or his government, knowing how Aregbesola had, with very maegre resources, transformed the state beyond expectations.

The APC loyalists in the Senatorial District also commended the leadership style of Governor Aregbesola in the last six years of his administration.

The commendations were made by the party’s supporters during the District’s monthly meeting held in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

A chieftain of the party in the District and Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Elder Peter Babalola, lauded Governor Aregbesola for always being fair and just to the people of the state and party members in particular.

Babalola eulogized Aregbesola’s determination in building a state that would be a model of socio-economic and political development not only in South West Nigeria, but in the whole country.

The party chieftain said Governor Aregbesola has successfully used his office to bring drastic change to the lives of the citizenry, most importantly the party’s loyalists.

Babalola said the state helmsman has sincerely used the political will at his disposal to restructure the party by ensuring that every member of the APC in the state benefits in one way or the other.

Reaffirming the assertion, the APC chieftain said the exemplary leadership style of Governor Aregbesola, coupled with his ardent commitment to good governance had impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.

He frowned at a statement credited to some members of the party in the state accusing Aregbesola of bias.

Babalola said: “On no account does Governor Aregbesola exhibit attitude or action calculated to promote injustice between and among the members of the party.

“It is crystal clear that Governor Aregbesola has been just and fair to all members of this party in the state.

“He has demonstrated high sense of commitment to internal democracy as this is manifested in his fairness to all and sundry.

“But it is unfortunate that some members who have benefited tremendously in this government still deemed it fit to castigate the personality of Mr. Governor for no just cause.

“Without any iota of equivocation, those portraying this government in bad light are the biggest beneficiaries of this administration and as a matter of fact, they are the most ungrateful.

“But on our part, we would not relent in telling people the truth about this, as we are equally determined to continue to be grateful to Governor Aregbesola for being truthful, loyal and fair to the principles and practices of our party.

“So for these reasons we would continue to pass vote of confidence on Mr. Governor for as long as he (Aregbesola) makes us proud through his giant strides.”

Corroborating the statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, decried what he described as anti-party comments credited to some members of the party.

Adeoti described some members of the party who are allegedly criticising the administration of Governor Aregbesola as political traitors.

According to him: “No genuine member of our party having benefited from the present government would throw tantrums at Mr. Governor or any member of his administration.

“Those that are perpetrating evils against this government are neither pseudo in disguise or treacherous members of the party because they all benefited largely in this government.”

Adeoti said Governor Aregbesola is God-sent to the people of the state, hence calls for the need to support him by all in taking the state to greater heights.

While calling for decorum as the state awaits Aregbesola’s declaration of the new caretaker committees across the Local Government Councils in the state, Alhaji Adeoti assured citizens of continued dividends of democracy.

He said: “I can assure you all that Governor Aregbesola is working seriously to bring succour and smiles to the faces of the residents of this state.

“As he (Aregbesola) is putting efforts together to redeem our state and position our economy on the path of greatness and prosperity, I reassure all members of our great party an improved well being.”

In his remarks, the APC Chairman, Osun West Senatorial District, Hon. Yinusa Amobi, reaffirmed the readiness of the District to produce the next Governor in the state.

Amobi said it would be a great mistake for the District to miss the next governorship ticket, adding that no stone would be left unturned to ensure seamless installation of a candidate as governor from the District come 2018.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who is representing Osun West Senatorial District, and a Member representing Iwo Federal Constituency, Hon. Gafar Amere, reaffirmed the decision of the District to support Aregbesola in all his steps.

