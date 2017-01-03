No permanent shirt for Iwobi, Iheanacho – Rohr

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr, has declared that there is no permanent shirt for any player in the national team.

The Franco-German coach, who had worked with Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Gabon, said: “I cannot tell you if it would be Iheanacho, Ighalo, Brown Ideye or Iwobi that would be in the line-up.”

Rohr, who spoke with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, added: “There’re several new strikers that want to play for Nigeria and that are doing very well for their clubs.

“You cannot also rule out the issue of injuries but we’ll do our best to be ready for the tie against Cameroon in Uyo and then go away to them.

“Every match is a difficult one in the race to qualify for Russia 2018. Cameroon and Algeria won’t be easy but the challenge of taking Nigeria to the World Cup and the players making their first appearance is strong enough to see us through.

“ That some of the players used their money to fly just to play for Nigeria underlines the determination that flows in the team.

“It’s not all about money but the conviction of the players ready to make the sacrifice they are making. As regards the game against Cameroon, a friendly international match against Senegal that plays the same pattern. This is with a view to getting a good grasp of what Cameroon would bring to the table. We can’t afford to take any team lightly but must be prepared.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.