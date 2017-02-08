No other country to be added to travel ban: Homeland Security Secretary

Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly, told a congressional panel on Tuesday that the US is not considering adding any countries to its list of seven whose nationals were temporarily banned from entering the country.

Kelly was responding to reports that the Trump administration was considering adding 12 countries to the list.

The executive order has been temporarily lifted by a court order.

In the order, he barred citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for the next 90 days.

NAN reports that a federal judge in Seattle issued a ruling that temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, a decision that applies nationwide to tens of thousands of people holding visas to travel to the US.

While previous court orders addressed the plight of detained travelers, US District Judge James Robart’s more-sweeping ruling stops the executive order entirely.

A week ago, while signing the order, President Donald Trump called it a needed move to keep terrorists from entering the US.

It also froze the entire US refugee programme for four months, barred Syrians from entering as refugees indefinitely and cut the number of refugees the US will accept in fiscal year 2017 to 50,000, less than half the number that former President Barack Obama called for this year.

