No disagreement in nominating new Obaro of Kabba – High Chief

A High Chief in Ilajo Ruling House of Kabba, Kogi State, Chief Steven Toluhi, has said that there is no disagreement among the Ilajo people in nominating a new King in kabba.

Toluhi, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ‎in Lokoja on Thursday, explained that some necessary rituals would still be made to nominate a new king.

Toluhi said: “There is no disagreement within the ruling house, but they are taking their time in collaboration with government pronouncement to nominate a peaceful king.

“I want to commend Governor Yahaya Bello on his efforts at ensuring that Kabba people enjoy a thorough peace and tranquility, as well as the constitution of committee to look into the emergence of a new King for Kabba.

“I also want to assure our governor of the Ilajo family’s continuous support for his government and his giant stride at rebuilding roads across the state.”

Toluhi urged Kabba citizens to be patient and law abiding as the new King would be unveiled soon.

He commended the market women and other residents of the area for making the community proud.

He said: “Immediately after the announcement of the new king, the coronation arrangements will be announced to the public.”

