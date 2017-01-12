NIS arrests 128 foreigners in Adamawa for attempting to acquire National ID cards

The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has apprehended 128 foreigners who attempted to acquire the National Identity cards.

The command’s comptroller, Sule Wunti, disclosed this on Wednesday in Yola while reviewing the activities of the command for 2016.

Wunti said those arrested comprised of 63 Cameroonians, 31 Chadians, 27 Nigeriens and seven Malians.

Wunti said that the command during the period under review processed 39 applications for Regularization of Stay.

It also processed 56 applications for Combine Expatriate Resident Permit Aliens Card and 92 applications for extension of visitor pass.

He said: “Due to the current border closure that affects Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, 20 aliens were repatriated and three other foreigners were refused admission.

“They are a Cameroonian, Chinese and Norwegian nationals.”

The comptroller said that currently 17 foreigners were serving various jail terms in Adamawa prisons.

He said the command lost four staff, 121 staff members promoted and generated over N80 million as revenue.

Wunti said: “Despite these modest achievements in 2016, the command couldn’t tap its full potential due to some challenges such as: inadequate logistics, permanent office structure and accommodation for both senior and junior staff alike.

“However, the command will do its best in offering prompt and efficient services to those that will be in need of our facilities ; which will include foreigners and Nigerians alike.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Adamawa Command of the NIS has one area office, 13 control posts and 10 border patrol bases.

Adamawa shares territorial border with the Cameroon.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.