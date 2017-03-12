NIPOST generates N8.8b

The Nigerian Postal Service generated N8.83 billion as revenue in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics has announced.

In a report titled: “Annual Postal Services Data 2016,” obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos, the bureau said N4 billion was generated from Stamp Duty, representing about 46.34 per cent of the total revenue generated.

Coming closer is the EMS/Speed post service, which generated N1.36 billion, accounting for 15.38 per cent, while the parcel clearance/delivery fee earned for the organisation N726. 85 million, 8.23 per cent of the total revenue.

The NBS report shows that the international mail income followed with N715.73 million, about 8.10 per cent.

It said NIPOST handled a total of 33.6 million mails domestically and internationally during the year under review.

According to the report, 21 million mails, which represent about 63 per cent of the total mails, were handled locally.

The report said: “About 7,689,093 mails which represent 23 per cent of the total mails were dispatched abroad, while 4,937,410 mails which represent 15 per cent of the mails were received from abroad and delivered in Nigeria.”

On the whole, NIPOST has a total of 1,858 post offices and postal agencies across the country.

Of the 1,858 offices, Head Post Offices are 106, Branch Offices are 12, Counter Extension and Post Offices or Departments are 963.

The Bureau also noted that NIPOST has 20 Sub Post Offices, 304 Post Agencies and 376 Post Shops.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.