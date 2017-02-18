Nine-month-old Buhari undergoes penis surgery

Nine-month-old Buhari Muhammad, whose genital was cut off by his step-mother, has undergone first corrective surgery at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger State.

Mariam Kolo, the Director-General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, made this known in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria in Minna on Friday.

Kolo told NAN that the surgery was part of the series of operations that the boy would undergo.

Kolo said: “He was operated upon by four neurologists and he is responding to treatment.

“Several other tests will still be conducted to prepare him for the next operation.”

NAN recalls that Muhammad’s genital was cut off by his 17-year-old step mother, Bara’atu Muhammad, when he was barely a month old.

The incident occurred in Dafe community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State in June 2016.

The step-mother had confessed that she took the action because she was jealous and that she also wanted to get back at the victim’s mother, whom, she claimed was always insulting her.

Muhammad was subsequently remanded in Minna prison.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told NAN that the suspect was still in Minna Prison, pending the conclusion of investigations.

Elkana said: “Under the Police Criminal Law, the suspect is an adult, she is above seven years; therefore, she can be convicted and hanged for the offence.”

NAN.

