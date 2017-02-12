Nine arrested for vandalizing Kaduna Electric, NDPHC equipment

Nine persons have been arrested for alleged vandalism of power supply infrastructure in Saminaka Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Head, Corporate Communications of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, stated this in a statement issued in Kaduna at the weekend.

Abdullahi disclosed that “the nine suspected vandals and their four motor vehicles were recently apprehended by the police in Saminaka while perpetrating their nefarious activities and have since been transferred to Kaduna”.

According to him, three of the suspects have been arraigned before the Magistrate Court 1, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna for vandalizing power supply equipment worth millions of naira belonging to Kaduna Electric.

The remaining six suspects were arraigned before Magistrate Court 16, also on Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna for vandalizing power supply installation of the Niger Delta Power Holding company of Nigeria, the operator of the National Integrated Power Projects.

Abdullahi lamented the recent increase in the cases of vandalism of power supply assets belonging to the Company, saying it is “telling negatively on the efforts of the Company to provide steady and qualitative power supply”.

He appealed to the general public to be more vigilant and raise the alarm, especially when strangers are seen around power supply facilities at odd hours.

