NiMet predicts sunny, hazy atmosphere for Tuesday

It said that the region would have day and night temperature of 28 to 36 degrees Celsius and 11 to 16 degrees Celsius respectively

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet made the prediction in the Weather Outlook issued by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday.

It said that the region would have day and night temperature of 28 to 36 degrees Celsius and 11 to 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience dust haze conditions with day and night temperatures of 32 to 34 degrees and 18 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, the northern states will experience dust haze with localised visibilities of one to two kilometers over Maiduguri, Damaturu, Jigawa, Kebbi and their environs.

NiMet predicted: “The region will have day and night temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius and 11 to 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze is expected to prevail across the country within the next 24 hours.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.