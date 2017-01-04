NiMet predicts poor visibility for 24 hours

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has warned that poor visibility will prevail over the country in the next 24 hours due to thick dust in the atmosphere.

NiMet gave the warning in its Weather Alert by its Central Forecast Office on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said a fresh dust had been observed over western Chad and south eastern Niger republic as at 1100 LT, which would further deteriorate the already poor horizontal visibility across the country.

NiMet added that most parts of Northern cities were likely to experience a further reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 1000m in about five hours from time of issuance of the forecast.

It said that Katsina, Maiduguri, Kano, Damaturu, Nguru and Gombe would mostly be affected by the poor visibility.

According to NiMet, a further reduction in visibility is expected over parts of the central cities of Abuja, Minna, Bida, Lafia, Jos, Makurdi, in moderate dust haze conditions.

NiMet predicted: “A visibility range between two to five kilometres while Lokoja is anticipated to have visibility less than or equal to 1000m in the next 12 hours from the time of issuance.

“Southern cities including Owerri, Enugu, Asaba, Ibadan, Lagos, Akure, Owerri and Port Harcourt are also expected to still be under the influence of moderate dust haze in the next 24hrs.

“Thick dust visibility less than 1000m is observed over Maiduguri, Kano, Potiskum and Yelwa.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.