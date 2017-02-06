NiMet cautions airlines against bad weather

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has alerted airlines on expected reduction in visibility due to harmattan haze.

NiMet’s Weather Alert by its Central Forecast Office on Monday in Abuja said the warning was for the safety of air travellers.

It said that reduction in visibility could disrupt flight operations through cancellations and delays in the next 24 hours.

The agency also warned that road users should be careful and avoid speeding, especially during the early morning when horizontal visibility was mostly impaired.

It also cautioned that those that were allergic to dust should take necessary precautions and take their medications to alleviate its effect on their health.

According to the agency, harmattan haze has its attendant health implications.

The agency said: “Dust has been observed and monitored over Chad and Niger Republic from Sunday evening into Monday morning.

“The trajectory is along Nguru-Potiskum-Kano axis and this will deteriorate horizontal visibility over the extreme Northern parts of the country.

“Moderate haze was reported over cities above the country at 0000LT.

“Most parts of Northern cities are expected to experience a reduction in horizontal visibilities to around 1,000m or less in about three-six from time of issuance or less.”

The agency assured that it would continue to monitor the weather and keep the public updated.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.