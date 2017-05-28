Nigeria’s Oladapo gets ITTF Merit Award

For his meritorious service to table tennis in Africa, Nigeria’s Olabanji Oladapo has been honoured with a Merit Award by the International Table Tennis Federation.

The award was presented to Oladapo during the Annual General Meeting of the world body in Dusseldorf, Germany.

According to the President of ITTF, Thomas Weikert, the award was bestowed on him for his commitment and support to the growth of table tennis in Africa. The ITTF boss later presented the award to him.

Oladapo, who is the Vice President of ITTF Africa was re-elected into the ITTF Board of Direcotrs (BOD) alongside other seven officials from Africa. Oladapo, former Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will join 31 others across the globe in the BOD and the body is the decision making arm of ITTF.

Apart from Oladapo, others re-elected in Africa were Monqid El Hajji (Morocco), Ha Shun Hao Thyn Voon (Maurititius), Balla Lo (Senegal), and Thomas Kiggundu (Uganda).

The new elected BOD members from Africa are Andrew Mudibo (Kenya), Yusuf Joe Carrim (South Africa), and Abdelrahman El Sallawi (Sudan).

As Thomas Weikert was elected at ITTF President, the Executive Committee announced that the BOD members would serve for a four year term of office; the number of continental representatives being proportional to the number of member association, the total not being in excess of 32 in number.

Several members have been re-elected but there are two most notable newcomers, and Olympic Games gold medallist and World champion with Korea’s Ryu Seungmin and Sweden’s Jörgen Persson are both named.

The elected members are: Asia: Tony Yue (Hong Kong), Dhanraj Choudhary (India), Ryu Seungmin (Korea), Mohammad Sibtain (Pakistan), Abdulla Al-Mulla (Qatar), Thana Chaiprasit (Thailand).

Europe: Ivo-Goran Munivrana (Croatia), Dorte Darfelt (Denmark), Sandra Deaton (England), Sonja Grefberg (Finland), Heike Ahlert (Germany), Christinel Romanescu (Romania), Zdenko Kriz (Slovakia), Jörgen Persson (Sweden); North America: Gordon Kaye (United States); Latin America: Marguerita Felix (Barbados), Alaor Azevedo (Brazil), Henry Reimberg (Chile), Alexander Zamora (Costa Rica), Jorge Herrera (Guatemala), Teddy Matthews (St Lucia); Oceania: Graeme Ireland (Australia), Anthony Ho (Fiji), Paul Kyle (New Zealand).