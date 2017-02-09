Nigerians attack Saraki, Dogara over Buhari’s call claim

For saying that they spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, have come under severe attack.

Both Saraki and Dogara relayed the messages from the call they had with Buhari on Wednesday night on their Twitter handles.

Saraki, at about 11pm on Wednesday, tweeted: “Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.

“He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual.”

On Thursday, Dogara tweeted: “@MBuhari called me yesterday evening.

“He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians.

“He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he’s resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves.

“He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members.”

But hardly had the numbers three and four citizens of the country tweeted than caustic comments started during in on their Twitter handles.

The comments, monitored by The Eagle Online, were more of displeasure from Nigerians than positive comments.

Only few had good words for the two top lawmakers.

Saraki, as at Thursday night, has had over 2,000 likes, retweets and comments on his Twitter handle on the subject matter.

Mazi Ibe ‏@I_pissVodka: @bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari My Comedian President, President BasketMouth. You’re joking. You’ve joined Craze clown gang.issokay.

Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo ‏@Mr_Wizzo: @bukolasaraki You have joined them abi? So the @NGRPresident is fine & can not address the nation via Twitter live or even Facebook live ehn.

Zain Ameen ‏@zinadabo: @bukolasaraki @adeyanjudeji @NGRPresident @MBuhari we all know bubu isn’t in a packageable state, nobody can save a lost cause

i-reporting ‏@OlufemiAjasa: @bukolasaraki @NGRSenate @NGRPresident @MBuhari Sir through which medium? is it via email, skype, phone call of Whats-app?

sunny bridge ‏@sunnywinehousse: @bukolasaraki sir, I swear this is a big fat lie. Lie from the pit of hell. Stop doing like dis nau. 😬 @NGRPresident @MBuhari.

akpos ode ‏@Akposcherish: @bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari you have joined bad gang.

However, there were a few who stood up for Saraki.

One of them challenged a tweet claiming Saraki lied over the conversation with the President.

Shewn007 ‏@shewn007: @sunnywinehousse @bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari you swear? How do you know what’s real and what’s not? You work with mtn?

For Dogara, the comments, retweet and likes were still few as at press time.

They were not up to 1,000.

But the trend was not different from that of Saraki.

Here are a few as picked by The Eagle Online:

A. A. Justus ‏@ademolajustus: @YakubDogara @NGRPresident Who helps you package this form of deception? It is sad that our Legislative Leadership can be this porous.

Okey Kene ‏@OkeyKene: @YakubDogara RUBBISH! Without the Hon Members, Nigeria ceases to exist right? Go relay your message to your fellow thieves. Wrong platform.

#VOTE-BIAFRA-EXIT ‏@IykeObedOnuorah: @YakubDogara well i don’t blame u Yakukbu, you can only speak this rubbish to Nigerians course you know they would by your rubbish#MoreLairs

Oseni Olusoji (Jaga) ‏@sojioseni: @YakubDogara why are U telling us here, go and tell them at the thieving chambers.

But then there was a soothing one for Dogara:

Smart Akusebo ‏@Smartinola: @YakubDogara That is good news then.

