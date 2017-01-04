Nigerian youngster undergoes Everton medical

Charlton Athletic striker, Ademola Lookman, was at Everton on Wednesday for a medical.
Online reports hinted that Lookman traveled to Merseyside to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Everton.
The fee for the 19-year-old Charlton winger is in the region of £10m.
It is anticipated the deal will go through in the next 24 hours.
This will be the start of a busy window for Everton, who are also understood to be looking for a central midfielder and centre back.
