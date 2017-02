Nigerian sent to jail in Guyana for fraud

A Nigerian, Babs Rasaki, based in Brazil, has appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Guyana to answer to fraud related charges.

The man was remanded to prison.

Rasaki denied the charge that on January 9 and 13 at Georgetown and with intent to defraud, he obtained from the Lucky Dollar store one washing machine, a television set and other articles valued at Guyanese $582,495 ($2,794 US), by virtue of an American Express credit card in the name of Ann Clara Angelino, knowing same to be forged.

The second charge read that the accused on January 10 at Wellington Street, Georgetown and with intent to defraud obtained from Gizmos and Gadgets two iPhones, valued $550,000 ($2638 US) by virtue of an American Express credit card in the name of Ann Clara Angelino, knowing same to be forged.

Rasaki, who was unrepresented, told the court that on the days in question, he had accompanied Angelino, who is of Brazilian descent and does not speak English, to the business enterprises and made the purchases on her behalf.

Bail was refused on the grounds that he does not have a family in Guyana or a local address in the jurisdiction.

Police are also currently conducting an investigation with regards to the other documents found in his possession.

The man will face Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on February 16.

