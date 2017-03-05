Nigerian pirates free Russians after ransom paid

Nigerian pirates have released seven Russian and one Ukrainian sailors after they were captured last month on the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a human rights activist in Crimea.

The sailors were released after talks between the owners of the ship and pirates.

Interfax news agency quoted human rights activist, Pavel Butsay, in the city of Sevastopol, as saying the sailors were at a Frankfurt airport and planned to return home next week.

“We have great news: our sailors are in Frankfurt (Germany) already, all are fine, the talks went successfully, all eight crew members, who have been seized, are freed now – seven Russians and one Ukrainian,” Butsay said.

“Germany’s Briese Company had tough negotiations, during which jointly with the Russian embassy they undertook all necessary measures for soonest liberation.”

The official said the sailors’ families had been notified about the successful liberation.

Briese Schiffahrts’ The BBC Caribbean cargo vessel was attacked in Nigeria’s waters on February 5.

Similarly in 2016 February, Nigerian sailors also captured a 32 year-old Russian seaman, Ivan Rudny, along with his colleagues from the French vessel, Bourbon Liberty 251, in the Gulf of Guinea.

Rudny was released after ransom was paid.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.