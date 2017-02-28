Nigerian Onyekuru on Arsenal, Chelsea radar

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the queue of clubs keeping a check on Nigerian starlet, Henry Onyekuru.

According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old winger plays for Eupen in Belgium and was a target for Celtic in January who had a bid of £1 million rejected.

Onyekuru went AWOL for several days in the hope of pushing through a transfer to Glasgow, but has since returned to action and has been given assurances he can leave in the summer.

The Belgians though are looking for £6 million with the fee key to Onyekuru being able to gain a work permit in the UK.

Onyekuru has scored 12 goals in 26 games this season, including the winner against Tottenham’s European conquerors, Gent, earlier this month, when he impressed several watching scouts.

Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Monchengladbach and Lille have also sent staff to check on his progress in recent weeks.

Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru is from Onitsha, Anambra State in Nigeria.

He was born June 5, 1997.

He is a product of Aspire Academy.

Onyekuru had cause to attack his Belgian club in January when they frustrated his move to Celtic.

He claimed they were trying to force him to move to CSKA Moscow against his wishes, the Daily Record reported.

The Hoops had made a bid of around £1 million for the 19-year-old Nigerian that was rejected, with the Jupiler Pro League side looking for £3 million for the striker.

He said: “They are frustrating me and my agent for their own interest.

“They promised to let me move in January if I have a good offer, now there are good offers but they now want me to sign for their own agent, before I move and they want me to sign for CSKA Moscow which I am not interested in.

“This is unfair and not acceptable.”

