Nigerian Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to President Buhari

The Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to him the captured Boko Haram flag.

The flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor.

Operatives of the Operation Lafiya Dole operating in the North East had ‎‎successfully captured ‎the‎ “Camp Zero”, ‎the strongest enclave of Boko Haram terrorists sect, in the Sambisa Forest on Sunday.

The Boko Haram flag and a Quran believed to belong to the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, were recovered by the military.

Irabor had disclosed that ‎about 1,240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists were arrested during a mop-up operation by troops inside the Sambisa forest.

While receiving the flag, President Buhari challenged the army forces on the need to continue to ensure the survival of Nigeria as a geopolitical entity despite what he described as “political madness” being exhibited in some parts of the country.

According to him, it is duty bound for the army to ensure the sustenance of peaceful co-existence among the over 250 ethnic groups across the country.

He said: “We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country.

“All these political madness in the North East, the Niger Delta or in the East should not be allowed to cause division or any form of tension in the country.

“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done.

“Even for your personal reason, you must make sure this country remains united and stronger.”

President Buhari, who narrated his early military life in Abeokuta, Ogun State and subsequent redeployment to Zaire (now Congo), said he was almost killed while on duty even before enjoying his first salary as an officer.

The President, therefore, stated that he was conversant with the problems of the military having spent over 25 years in the Army.

